UHP: Seat belts would have saved passenger's life in southern Utah truck rollover accident

ORDERVILLE, Utah — One person is dead after another vehicle didn’t see the truck they were riding in and forced them off the road.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol says three vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 89 just south of Orderville in Kane County. A pickup truck moved to pass a U-Haul truck and a car in front of it in a passing zone, but the driver of the U-Haul moved to pass the car in front of it at nearly the same time. A press release from UHP states that the pickup was forced off the road and rolled down an embankment.

Three passengers in the backseat of the truck were not wearing seat belts and were ejected; one was killed and the other two were flown to a hospital with severe injuries, according to UHP. The driver and front passenger were wearing seat belts and only suffered minor injuries.

“Given the minimal damage to the passenger compartment, it is likely the rear passengers would have not been as severely injured and killed had they been properly restrained,” the press release states. “UHP would remind all that seat belts and the passenger compartment of a vehicle are designed to protect vehicle occupants in the event of a collision. Properly wearing your seat belt is the best way to reduce the risk of injuries if you are involved in a crash. In fact, it may save your life.”

The deceased passenger was not identified.

The driver of the U-Haul did not stop, and UHP says the driver may have not realized they forced the pickup off the road. Anyone with information on the U-Haul traveling in the area on Sunday afternoon is asked to call Kane County Dispatch at 435-644-2349.