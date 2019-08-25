Firemen, policemen and other men ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ in Park City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK CITY, Utah — Some would say it's a unique way to shed some light on a serious issue. Men in stilettos, pumps and wedges marched in Park City on Sunday to call for an end to domestic violence.

The "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event, put on by Peace House, is a worldwide event raising awareness to end violence against women.

Men in Park City walked from City Park to Main Street and down back to the park.

Park City Fire Chief Paul Hewitt says if wearing high heels and enduring a little bit of pain will bring attention to domestic violence and help save one person, then it's all worth it.