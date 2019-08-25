Biker critically injured in crash after avoiding dog on Utah highway

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after he crashed trying to avoid a sheepdog in the road.

Just after 11 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol said a group of motorcycles was traveling on State Route 35 in Summit County about 10 miles west of Hanna when a dog ran onto the highway. Troopers say the dog was helping a sheepherder move a herd to water when it ran toward the road and under the guardrail.

The biker braked hard, skidded “a significant distance” and laid the bike down. He was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake County in extremely critical condition — troopers say he was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma.

Although not required by law, UHP encourages all motorcycle riders to wear helmets and other protective gear.

 

