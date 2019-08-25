3 Questions with Bob Evans: Gail Halverson, the ‘Candy Bomber’

Gail Halverson became well-known during World War II for a unique way he went about brightening children's lives in a war-torn Germany.
Fox 13's Bob Evans sat down with Col. Halverson and asked him three questions:
- How and why did you become the "Candy Bomber?"
- Did your commanding officer know what you were doing?
- What did you feel when you met the children you were helping?
The full interview can be found below:
