Two dead, several injured after head-on collision near Carlin, Nevada

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. – – According to officials, two people are dead and several are injured after a head-on collision Saturday, along State Route 766.

At approximately 6:35 A.M. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on State Route 766, approximately six miles north of Carlin.

According to a press release from NHP, early investigations show a semi tractor trailer was traveling southbound and a bus transporting 21 occupants was traveling northbound. For unknown reasons, the driver of the semi crossed the center line and collided head-on with the bus.

The crash killed the semi driver and one bus passenger. The surviving 20 passengers were transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with five in critical condition, according to the press release.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Fox 13 will update the article when more information is available.