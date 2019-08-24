Salt Lake County Animal Services’ Petapalooza event can be found here: slco.org/animal-services/events/petapalooza/
Link: Petapalooza
-
Where you can enjoy free family fun, and adopt a pet (or not)!
-
Animal shelters across Utah see summer rush, struggle to keep up
-
When you say Saturday, I say CATurday (for a cat adoption event)
-
Planetarium celebrates moon landing anniversary
-
Booming Forward: How to beat the heat
-
-
Where you can shred up to 10 boxes of documents for free this Saturday
-
An Alabama community calls for a new animal shelter after dogs fatally attack 29 cats
-
Best Friends won’t settle until every shelter is ‘no-kill’
-
Dog rescued from narrow ledge over swift water, reunited with family
-
Local artist demonstrates her one-of-a-kind animal drawings, plus how you can win her children’s book
-
-
Are you ready for ‘Change Day’? UTA prepares to overhaul bus routes across the Wasatch Front
-
Salt Lake County gives 22 restaurants dog-patio licenses
-
Leaders emerge in Utah mayoral primary election results