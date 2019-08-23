Woman appears to pull gun on driver during Arkansas road rage altercation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A road rage incident in the Arkansas River Valley was caught on camera by an eyewitness after a gun was pulled on one of the drivers.

The video shows the woman, pistol in hand, after she got out of her truck at a Fort Smith intersection and confronted the driver behind her, according to the person who recorded it.

Eyewitnesses said the woman in the white pickup became enraged after the driver behind her, in a white Pontiac sedan, honked and threw a cup at the truck. It's not clear what led up to that.

Video shows the pickup driver, holding what appears to be a gun in one hand, hurl the cup back at the Pontiac. Other drivers get out of their vehicles to try to break it up.

The man that shot the video said the incident was over before police could arrive.

KFSM contacted police, who say they are looking into the footage.