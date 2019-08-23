Utah mom starts workshop series aimed at empowering women through connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah-based entrepreneur Megan Olsen drew from her experience of trying to figure out motherhood to benefit others by launching Time for Her. She stopped by with TFH presenter Meriel Franden to tell us what it is, and what events are coming up for women to try!

The HER stands for healing, enriching, rejuvenating. Their mission is to provide you with an event that leaves you feeling at least one of these three things. They believe the connection found with other women at these events promotes all of the things.

Here are upcoming Time For Her classes:

SEPTEMBER

Cakes

School is back in session! Let there be cake!

This class features two cake demonstrations led by an expert in the field so you have more education done in your time away. Walk away with some of the teacher's favorite items, two slices of cake and a chance to win a cake related raffle item! Be ready for a live Q+A with the teacher throughout class.

OCTOBER

Wreath Making

Come add that cozy fall feeling to your front door by making your own fresh, green, fall wreath.

Make and take a fall wreath of your own, lead by professional female florists, who own floral shops of their own! Leave with enough knowledge and confidence to create fresh wreaths on your own, at your home.

NOVEMBER

Watercolor

Feel the peace and fulfillment or learning watercolor.

Join us as watercolor experts lead a class where you learn basic techniques for watercolor, make your own holiday project and take it home, ready to hang on your wall! You walk away with knowledge of their favorite products and the best ways to get started on your next project at home.

Find out more by visiting timeforher.org.