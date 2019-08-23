Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 1 sandwich

4 slices high quality bacon (not thick cut, but not too thin either)

1 leaf from a head of romaine lettuce

1-2 slices from a large heirloom or beefsteak tomato, sliced about ¼” thick

2 slices sourdough bread, lightly toasted

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 garlic clove

½ lemon, zest and juice

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked pepper

Place tomatoes on a paper-towel-lined plate and sprinkle generously with salt. Set aside until assembly.

Arrange bacon in a single layer in a heavy-bottomed skillet and place skillet over medium heat until bacon starts to brown, then flip. Continue to cook, flipping occasionally to prevent burning, until crisp. Once cooked, remove to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain.

Place mayonnaise in a small bowl, using a microplane zester, grate garlic into mayo. Add lemon zest and juice, season with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Mix until completely combined, taste, and adjust with more seasoning or lemon juice if needed.

Slice romaine in half lengthwise, and then slice those halves into thin shreds crosswise.

To assemble, spread the mayonnaise mixture evenly between the two slices of toasted bread (we are going for a thick layer here). Top one slice of bread with tomato, bacon, lettuce, and then the second slice of bread (mayonnaise side down). Slice in half diagonally and enjoy!

Courtesy: Roth Living