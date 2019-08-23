× Taylorsville High honors perfect ACT scorer who was struck by lightning

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville High student Chloe Robinson was given some special recognition Friday after a pair of remarkable experiences in which she beat some incredible odds.

Prior to the summer, Chloe achieved a perfect score on the ACT exam – a feat accomplished by less than a fifth of one percent of test-takers.

In June, Chloe and her father, Scott, visited the Territorial Statehouse Stark Park Museum in Fillmore as part of a youth group.

“As Chloe and her father, Scott, played a game of croquet, storm clouds gathered over the area. Though no one expected lightning was close, everyone nearby heard a sudden clap and an immense flash of light. After realizing what had happened, everyone was horrified to see Chloe and Scott on the ground. They were swiftly airlifted to University of Utah Hospital where they were released a few days later,” a Facebook post from Granite School District said.

The National Weather Service estimates the odds of being struck by lightning in one’s lifetime is 1 in 15,300.

The school district honored Chloe and her father with lightning bolt t-shirts in front of the Taylorsville High student body.

“Clearly you have a lot of good work left to do here,” principal Emme Liddell said.