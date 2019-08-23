× Officer-involved critical incident inside West Valley City Hall

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer-involved critical incident has occurred inside the West Valley City Hall in the DUI processing area, police confirmed late Friday night.

WVC Police initially announced via Twitter that it occurred inside the police department building, but corrected the information shortly after that it took place in the city hall.

Officer-involved critical incident typically refers to a shooting involving law enforcement.

No further details were given, but a Fox 13 crew is en route to speak with a department spokesperson.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

We have an OICI that has taken place inside our police department building. PIO is en route. Will update information as available. — WVC Police (@WVCPD) August 24, 2019