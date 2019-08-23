Sheep dogs will be competing in Heber Valley over Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now in its 17th year, Soldier Hollow Classic has been recognized as one of the world's foremost annual sheepdog competitions.

Competitors from all over the country, and some from outside of the United States will be coming to beautiful Heber Valley over Labor Day weekend, from August 30 to September 2, 2019.

In addition to watching the dogs compete, the festival includes vendors with food, a beer garden, demonstrations, shows, dockdog competitions, and live bagpipe music.

You can save on tickets by purchasing them online in advance of the event: tickets range from $6 to $12 when purchased in advance. Family passes are available as well. Ages and under are free. Tickets can be bought at the event, but prices will go up day-of.

You can find more information at: SolderHollowClassic.com.