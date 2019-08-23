New Zealand teen with measles visited Disneyland, may have exposed visitors
ANAHEIM, Calif. — A teenage girl with measles visited Disneyland Park, California Adventure and Desert Palms Hotel in Anaheim earlier this month, and local health officials are warning that others who visited those areas may have been exposed to the disease.
The Orange County Health Care Agency confirmed the girl was in the Orange County and Los Angeles County between August 11 and 15, and she visited Disneyland Park and California Adventure, as well as the Desert Palms Hotel, on August 12.
The OCHCA has already been working with people who are known to have had close contact with the girl, whom they said traveled to California from New Zealand.
The Health Care Agency urges people who visited those areas around that time to:
- Monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure (the time period when symptoms may develop); if symptoms develop, stay at home and call a health care provider immediately.
- Review their vaccination history if they have not previously had measles. People who have not had measles or the measles vaccine should talk with a health care provider about receiving Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination.
- Vaccination now will not prevent illness following exposure to this case, but will protect against infection in the future.