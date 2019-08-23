× New Zealand teen with measles visited Disneyland, may have exposed visitors

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A teenage girl with measles visited Disneyland Park, California Adventure and Desert Palms Hotel in Anaheim earlier this month, and local health officials are warning that others who visited those areas may have been exposed to the disease.

The Orange County Health Care Agency confirmed the girl was in the Orange County and Los Angeles County between August 11 and 15, and she visited Disneyland Park and California Adventure, as well as the Desert Palms Hotel, on August 12.

The OCHCA has already been working with people who are known to have had close contact with the girl, whom they said traveled to California from New Zealand.

The Health Care Agency urges people who visited those areas around that time to: