Man arrested after stealing Draper Police car, fleeing from officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY -- A man was arrested after stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase Friday morning.

Draper Police said the incident began around 12:30 a.m. when they were assisting Cottonwood Heights Police in tracking down a motorcyclist who had fled from officers.

Officers located the man, and said as they tried to make contact with him he stole a police vehicle and took off.

A chase proceeded along 700 East in Draper and ended in Midvale when officers managed to spike the vehicle's tires.

The man eventually crashed the patrol vehicle into some mailboxes.

The man was not injured. He was booked into jail for the incident. His identity has not been released, and it's not yet clear what charges he may face in connection with the chase.