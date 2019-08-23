× Layton Police arrest man accused of luring people to his car, exposing genitals

LAYTON, Utah — Layton Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a series of lewdness incidents.

Cristian Becerra, 21, faces three counts of lewdness and a fourth count of lewdness involving a child.

In each of the three incidents reported, a man used a ruse to entice the victims closer to his car, then revealed his genitals.

Anyone with information on similar incidents is urged to call Layton PD at 801-497-8300.