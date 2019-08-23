How do you avoid a lemon when buying a used car?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How do I avoid a lemon? How do I not get ripped off? How do I know if this car is right for me?

Those are just some of the questions you may ask yourself when buying a used car.

But they are also questions... we got answers to from the experts at the Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket.

If you're in the market for a used car, visit them at one of their locations: Orem, Sandy, 90th South, Murray and Riverdale.

Be sure to join them for a tent sale over Labor Day Weekend -- 4 Days Only: August 29, 10am - 9pm, August 30, 9am - 9pm, August 31, 9am - 9pm & September 2 9am -9pm.

You can also find more information at: lhmusedcars.com.