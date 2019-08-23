× Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closure in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are working to repair natural gas line that was accidentally ruptured in West Jordan Friday morning.

A utility work crew caused the leak near 3400 W 8070 S shortly before 9 a.m.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy told FOX 13 the gas leak forced the evacuations of 15 homes in the area, and that the leak is in a storm drain.

West Jordan Police said Old Bingham Hwy. is closed between 7800 S and 8300 S as crews fix the leak.

Watch FOX 13 for updates/