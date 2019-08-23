Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closure in West Jordan

Posted 9:52 am, August 23, 2019, by

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Crews are working to repair natural gas line that was accidentally ruptured in West Jordan Friday morning.

A utility work crew caused the leak near 3400 W 8070 S shortly before 9 a.m.

A spokesman for Dominion Energy told FOX 13 the gas leak forced the evacuations of 15 homes in the area, and that the leak is in a storm drain.

West Jordan Police said Old Bingham Hwy. is closed between 7800 S and 8300 S as crews fix the leak.

Watch FOX 13 for updates/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.