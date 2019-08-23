× Detective in Lauren McCluskey case hired in Weber County after being fired from University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A detective criticized for her handling of Lauren McCluskey’s case prior to her murder was fired from the U of U for failing to take action in a similar case, but is now working for the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Kayla Dallof was terminated from her position in March, and earlier this month she lost an appeal of that decision.

Dallof was warned after her handling of Lauren McCluskey’s case. She opened a case but didn’t alert anyone to the danger the student was in prior to taking her planned days off, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

McCluskey was shot and killed on campus last year.

Documents released by the University of Utah Friday indicate Dallof was fired over her handling of another case involving intimate partner violence.

The incident occurred February 13 of this year when a 17-year-old girl reported she had been held against her will in a male student’s room. The girl also supplied the officer with a voicemail from that student where he threatened to kill her.

Rather than taking action, the detective elected to go home with plans to screen charges the following week, the documents state.

A supervisor wrote: “The message was very concerning from a victim of domestic abuse standpoint. The message was such that it should have been held for screening and the issue should have been addressed immediately.”

The supervisor called the detective’s actions “a complete dereliction of duty.”

A Facebook post indicates Dallof was sworn in as a Weber County Sheriff’s Deputy in July, and that office confirmed to Fox 13 Friday she remains employed with the sheriff’s office.

The agency issued a statement Friday saying they stand behind the decision and that Dallof “has excelled here at the sheriff’s office in her duties and we look forward to seeing her to continue her success in her career at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.”

That statement is reproduced in its entirety below:

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to confirm the hiring of Deputy Kayla Dallof. After a thorough and complete background investigation, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office made the decision to hire Kayla Dallof as a sworn peace officer. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office background process involves many aspects and a thorough review of all employment history, Utah Peace Officer Standard and Training records as well as all criminal and financial history.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office stands behind our decision in hiring Kayla and supports her in continuing her career as a law enforcement officer. Since hiring Kayla, she has excelled here at the sheriff’s office in her duties and we look forward to seeing her to continue her success in her career here at the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.”

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.