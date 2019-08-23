Casey is still a puppy and is looking for a family to love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Casey is still a puppy - she loves to play and jump (on just about anything). She will bound from one piece of furniture to the next with ease.

She's only five months old, a female poodle so she's hypoallergenic and non-shedding.

She also loves to chew, and hasn't learned the difference between toys and shoes!

Casey adores her walks and is learning to be patient on a leash as well as respond to voice commands. She is mostly potty trained, but does need to be let out frequently to avoid "accidents".

She is pure joy and love and would probably be best in a home with a canine sibling. She will need an alpha person to guide her as she grows, and she must have an opportunity for plenty of exercise to work off her puppy energy.

Casey's adoption fee is $300 and she comes current on all vaccinations and is spayed and chipped.

If you'd like to meet Casey, visit: hearts4paws.org.

They're also looking for foster homes for homeless pets.