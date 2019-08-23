Bread going stale? Throw it into this easy breakfast casserole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caytlin McCleery of Cayt's Meats and Meals had us over at her casa today to show us one of her household-favorite meals: Blueberry French Toast Casserole.

She piled ingredients into her cast iron casserole dish and baked it in her Camp Chef grill, but you could easily bake it in your oven.

"You can make it ahead, then in the morning, pop it in the oven for a quick and easy breakfast," Cayt said.

RECIPE

Ingredients

12-14-ounces of ripped-up bread (stale bread is best!) - Cayt even used some hot dog buns!

1 cup frozen blueberries

8 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1 tbl vanilla extract

1 1/2 cup Southern Butter Pecan coffee creamer or your favorite flavor

**Optional:

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread out bread pieces in the dish, and place in blueberries evenly. Whisk eggs, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, creamer and vanilla together, then pour over the bread in the casserole dish. Shave some frozen butter on top of the casserole with a cheese grater, and sprinkle with brown sugar to make a nice, brown, crispy top.

Cook for 45 minutes, serve immediately with syrup, and a dallop of whip cream. Easily serves 8.

Find out more by visiting Cayt on Facebook or Instagram.