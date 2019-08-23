Be a part of an exciting night of ballroom, jazz, hip-hop and more, all under the stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dancing Under the Stars is an exciting night of ballroom, jazz and hip-hop from award-winning teams from the 2019 National Studio of the Year, Center Stage Performing Arts Studios, plus special guest dance artists and top-notch musical guests.

The show is August 23-24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater.

This year's special guest is the dance group MARINSPIRED: The STORYTELLERS who will perform their critically acclaimed show 'UNbreakable". It has a cast of almost 20 dancers, and it tackles real-life human experience. The story is driven from artistic director and choreographer Marinda Davis' own near-death experience and struggles with autoimmune diseases.

Special guests include Jaxon Willard, who gained national acclaim from his time on NBC's World of Dance and Ryan Maw, who has appeared on several shows, including So You Think You can Dance and High School Musical: The Series.

You can get tickets at: scera.org or by calling 201-255-ARTS.

Find more information about Center Stage Performing Arts Studio at: centerstageutah.com.