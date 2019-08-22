Utahn gearing up for 500 mile run across the Pyrenees Mountain Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On September 1, 2019, Ben Light plans to run a 500-mile route across the Pyrenees Mountain Range located on the borders of France, Spain and through Andorra.

He's hoping to set two new World Records. First, being the fastest self-supported crossing of the 'Haute Randonnee Pyreneenne' (HRP) route and second being the fastest human crossing of the Pyrenees Mountains. In order to accomplish that second goal, he will need to navigate an average of 65-miles per day with more than 34,000 feet of extremely rugged mountain terrain and complete his crossing in under 8 days and 7 hours.

Ben is honored to share his passion for life while raising money to assist people who physically cannot run. He's partnering with the Utah-based nonprofit organization Neuroworx, that focuses on neurological conditions. Neuroworx provides care and treatment for patients regardless of their ability to pay. This year Ben's goal is to help raise $75,000 in donations in order to assist Neuroworx in purchasing an anti-gravity treadmill called an Alter G.

Teaming up with Ben for his Pyrenees Project is Utah Valley University. Students from the UVU Digital Media Department will be documenting Ben's run and then will use it for a feature length documentary.

You can learn more at: pyreneesproject.com.