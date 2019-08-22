× Two hit, killed by car in Moab

MOAB, Utah — Two people died Thursday after they were hit by a car on Main St. in Moab.

Moab Police have closed Main St. between Kane Creek and 500 W.

Chief Brett Edge, Moab PD, said the pedestrians were not using a crosswalk.

“All traffic is currently being routed along a bypass using Kane Creek to 500 West. We expect this bypass to be in place for several hours. Please stay out of the area until further notice,” a Facebook post from Moab PD said.

Further details were not immediately available.