Peach Glazed Meatballs

Posted 12:12 pm, August 22, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:24PM, August 22, 2019

2 lbs. ground beef

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 cup canola or vegetable oil

1 jar (16 ounces) peach preserves or jam

1/2 envelope onion soup mix

1 large peach, pit removed, chopped (optional)

Toothpicks

Salt and Pepper, to taste

 

In a large bowl, combine the beef, panko bread crumbs, eggs, onion powder, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Form into meatballs (approximately the size of a golf ball).

In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil. Cook meatballs (in batches, if needed) for 2-3 minutes on each side or until no longer pink; drain excess grease.

In a small saucepan over low heat, stir together the peach preserves or jam and onion soup mix. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Pour peach mixture into skillet over meatballs. Cook on low heat for 6-8 minutes. With a toothpick, place a small piece of peach on top of each meatball, if desired. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

