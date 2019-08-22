Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're trying to hold onto what's left of the summer sun, this cake is the perfect recipe for you! It's zingy and refreshing and will remind you of a lemon drop!

Chef Mary from SelectHealth joined us with her recipe for Light Buttermilk Lemon Bundt Cake.

Serves: 16 servings

Ingredients

1 box yellow super moist cake mix (15.25 oz.)

1 small package (3.4 oz.) vanilla or lemon instant pudding mix

4 large eggs

2 tbsp. unrefined cold pressed virgin coconut oil

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

½ cup fresh lemon juice, strained

2 tsp. real lemon extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. grated lemon zest - optional

1. Lightly spray a Bundt cake pan with cooking spray, dust with flour. If using a nonstick pan, spread 1

teaspoon vegetable oil over surface and dust with flour. Note: You can use a 99% less residue no-stick

baking spray with flour on all pans; it will not damage nonstick surfaces.

2. Preheat oven to 325 F. In a large mixing bowl, stir cake and pudding mixes together. In a separate bowl,

whisk eggs together with oil, then whisk in buttermilk, lemon juice, extracts, and zest. Pour liquids into dry and

beat all ingredients together on medium for 2 minutes. Do not over-beat mixture. Pour batter into pan and

smooth out top.

3. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Prepare Lemon Glaze,

cover and set aside. Remove cake from oven. Cool in the pan for 15 minutes, invert onto a serving plate and

remove pan.

4. Prick top and sides of cake with a fork or toothpick and brush glaze evenly over cake, allowing glaze to absorb.

Let cake cool completely before covering. Cake may be served at room temperature or chilled.

Lemon Glaze

1 cup sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp. Limoncello liquor or other lemon-flavored liquor-optional

1 tbsp. butter

Combine sugar, lemon juice, and liquor in a small saucepan and bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly until sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool a few minutes before glazing cake.

Cook`s Note: For decoration mix a few tablespoons of fresh lemon zest with 1 to 2 tablespoons of superfine sugar and sprinkle over the top of the cake before the glaze sets.

Nutritional Facts: 225 calories; 4.5g Fat; 43g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 3g protein; 47mg cholesterol;

314mg sodium.

Traditional Nutritional Facts: 325 calories; 14Fat; 43g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 3g protein; 67mg cholesterol;

315mg sodium.

For more healthy recipes and wellness tips, visit: SelectHealth.org/blog.