If you're trying to hold onto what's left of the summer sun, this cake is the perfect recipe for you! It's zingy and refreshing and will remind you of a lemon drop!
Chef Mary from SelectHealth joined us with her recipe for Light Buttermilk Lemon Bundt Cake.
Serves: 16 servings
Ingredients
1 box yellow super moist cake mix (15.25 oz.)
1 small package (3.4 oz.) vanilla or lemon instant pudding mix
4 large eggs
2 tbsp. unrefined cold pressed virgin coconut oil
1 cup low-fat buttermilk
½ cup fresh lemon juice, strained
2 tsp. real lemon extract
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. grated lemon zest - optional
1. Lightly spray a Bundt cake pan with cooking spray, dust with flour. If using a nonstick pan, spread 1
teaspoon vegetable oil over surface and dust with flour. Note: You can use a 99% less residue no-stick
baking spray with flour on all pans; it will not damage nonstick surfaces.
2. Preheat oven to 325 F. In a large mixing bowl, stir cake and pudding mixes together. In a separate bowl,
whisk eggs together with oil, then whisk in buttermilk, lemon juice, extracts, and zest. Pour liquids into dry and
beat all ingredients together on medium for 2 minutes. Do not over-beat mixture. Pour batter into pan and
smooth out top.
3. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Prepare Lemon Glaze,
cover and set aside. Remove cake from oven. Cool in the pan for 15 minutes, invert onto a serving plate and
remove pan.
4. Prick top and sides of cake with a fork or toothpick and brush glaze evenly over cake, allowing glaze to absorb.
Let cake cool completely before covering. Cake may be served at room temperature or chilled.
Lemon Glaze
1 cup sugar
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
2 tbsp. Limoncello liquor or other lemon-flavored liquor-optional
1 tbsp. butter
Combine sugar, lemon juice, and liquor in a small saucepan and bring to a gentle boil over medium heat, whisking constantly until sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cool a few minutes before glazing cake.
Cook`s Note: For decoration mix a few tablespoons of fresh lemon zest with 1 to 2 tablespoons of superfine sugar and sprinkle over the top of the cake before the glaze sets.
Nutritional Facts: 225 calories; 4.5g Fat; 43g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 3g protein; 47mg cholesterol;
314mg sodium.
Traditional Nutritional Facts: 325 calories; 14Fat; 43g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 3g protein; 67mg cholesterol;
315mg sodium.
For more healthy recipes and wellness tips, visit: SelectHealth.org/blog.