SOUTHERN UTAH — A wildfire has closed southbound lanes of I-15 north of Beaver Thursday.

UDOT states southbound lanes are closed near 132, which is north of Beaver and near Cove Fort.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto eastbound I-70.

A UDOT camera in the area shows the blaze.

No further details about the size and cause of the fire were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.