Decorate your door for Fall with this DIY wreath

Amy Austin of Bloomique Studio showed us how to make fresh hoop wreaths, perfect for Fall. Here's what she shared today:

"We are now offering fresh hoop wreaths to be shipped anywhere in the US. We currently have several seasonal styles including Fall and Christmas. Perfect for corporate gifting or hostesses, neighbors, friends, and family.

I have been designing flowers for over 20 years. Our retail location has been open for about a year and a half. We are centrally located in Utah County near the mouth of Provo Canyon. We do daily deliveries, weddings, funerals, corporate parties, and Christmas decorating."

Wreath Supplies

Wreath Form

Pigtail wire

Plant and Flower Material

Embellishments

Assembly Instructions

When making a Fall wreath I like to choose a variety of fresh and dried foliage, berries, etc. with a lot of texture.

Prep all of your materials by cutting into small segments about 5 inches long. This makes it easier as you start to build your wreath

Start by bundling a small group of stems together and bind to the wreath frame by going around several times with your spool of pigtail wire.

Keep adding material by placing the next bundle lower on the frame. I like to alternate types of material as I go. Using at least 3 types of foliage. This creates a more natural look.

Use greenery that will dry nicely and not drop or shatter. Bay Leaf, Salal, Eucalyptus

Finish with embellishments like pods or a bow.

Find out more by visiting bloomiquestudio.com.