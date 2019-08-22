Bear caught on camera stealing box of dog food off of family’s porch

Posted 8:43 pm, August 22, 2019, by

THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A family in Lackawanna County was expecting a delivery of dog food from the online pet store Chewy, but a hungry bear had other plans.

Video from the Newman family's security camera caught the thief in the act.

The bear can be seen grabbing the box and dragging it off the porch and into the woods.

The family, who live in Thornhurst, tell WNEP they sent the video to Chewy, and the company offered to send a replacement bag of food free of charge so they can finally get their delivery.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.