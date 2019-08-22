Ask Ann: Eloping, workplace behavior and mom’s approval

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Cannon is the advice columnist for The Salt Lake Tribune. She joins us monthly to answer your questions. Find more from her at aecannon.com.

QUESTION 1: I work in an office in tight quarters. I have a co-worker who brushes his teeth daily in the kitchen (common area) sink. I've also seen him walking around the hallway brushing his teeth. Is it accepted behavior to act this this? Or am I just too "old school" to be accepting of this person's habits?

- Old School and bothered

QUESTION 2: I recently got married at the courthouse. We didn't want to spend thousands of dollars on a wedding, and I'm not one for tradition. We invited immediate family and two friends. Now many people are hurt because I didn't invite them. Some have even asked if I'm pregnant.. (I'm not) What should I tell them?

- Married with secrets

QUESTION 3: For the past few months, I've been seeing a wonderful, smart funny man. My mother is worried because he's ten years older than me and has two small children from a previous relationship. I understand her concern, but should that stop me from pursuing the first man I have ever really loved?

- Happy but frustrated

QUESTION 4: I'm a 20-something and I met a guy two weeks ago in a club. We danced all night and I felt like we had fantastic chemistry. It's been 13 days so why haven't I heard from him? I thought he liked me! Why hasn't he called?

- Waiting by the phone

Send us your questions at theplace@fox13now.com.