2-ingredient recipe to wake up your eyes!

It's hard to see your eyes looking puffy or tired. And who knows if the cream I just spent fifty bucks on is actually working!

So I did some research on natural ingredients that are found in many eye de-puffers and came to a richly dark conclusion: Coffee!

Coffee is well known as a caffeinated drink that makes you feel alert. But did you know, according to reports, it also makes your skin wake up when used topically?

This article says coffee is a superfood loaded with antioxidants, and great for skin care.

States the article: "Caffeine works as a constrictor to reduce swelling and inflammation, according to Dr. Amy Wechsler, M.D., who is both a dermatologist and a psychiatrist. She recommends applying eye creams that contain caffeine..."

So rather than shelling out all that cash, I took to my kitchen apothecary to put together a simple skin tonic for taking down that oh-so-familiar raccoon look we get some mornings!

DIY Eye De-puffer Recipe

Ingredients:

Dry coffee grounds (spread them out on a paper towel and leave them to dry overnight or while you're at work)

Olive oil (or any skin-friendly vegetable oil of your choice; it's just here as a the carrier for the caffeine)

I save my old skincare containers so I found a small bottle to hold this de-puffer tonic. Then I filled it with avocado oil. Since it was a small bottle, I used about a teaspoon of my dried coffee grounds; just mix it right in the oil. Let the tonic sit for at least 24 hours so the oil can pull out the good stuff from the grounds. When you're ready to use the tonic for the first time, strain the coffee grounds out with a nut milk bag.

Now all that's left to do is gently pat the oil on around your eyes, and feel satisfied not only because you notice some tightening and brightening, but also because you upcycled your coffee waste and saved massive moula on this high-potency de-puffing product!

Find more of my ideas at amandabjones.org/news.