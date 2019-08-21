Wildfire threatens BYU observatory on West Mountain

UTAH COUNTY — A wildfire broke out Wednesday evening on West Mountain, near the southeast corner of Utah Lake and west of Spanish Fork. Crews are working to protect the Brigham Young University Observatory at the top of the mountain.

The fire started on the west side of the mountain and spread uphill toward the observatory, according to Payson Fire and Rescue.

Officials are calling it the Goose Point Fire. At the last report, it was approximately 700 acres.

No injuries or damage have been reported so far.