Watch this composer write music to the motions of marine life, in real time!

Sea Melodies is an awesome event where Composer Doug Morton plays live in front of the shark habitat, watches the animals, and composes new music at the Living Planet Aquarium.

This event is on Saturday. August 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The goal of this event is for people to learn about what goes into making music for an aquarium, and learn how animals can inspire new melodies.

Doug is an internationally-renowned musician, and he will be performing with guest musician Leraine Horstmanshoff on flutes. They love interacting with guests, so come say hello and watch as they make more amazing aquarium tracks!

Included with Aquarium admission.

Find out more by visiting thelivingplanet.com.