Try this Keto-friendly pancake recipe during an upcoming group fitness experience

Two Utah fitness figures stopped by the show to let us know about an event happening this September called Complete Keto or September CK30, where participants participate in 30 days of group coaching.

You'll experience one month of the Keto lifestyle, coached by the Keto King himself, Drew Manning, with yoga and meditation and additional coaching led by Whole30-certified instructor and registered yoga teacher Julie Freed.

Included will be a signed copy of Drew's new book, Complete Keto.

Also included is one meeting a week led by Drew and Julie (5 meetings total).

Sign up now for early bird pricing starting at $125 by visiting www.instagram.com/SEPTEMBERCK30.

KETO PANCAKES RECIPE

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. almond extract

3 eggs

1/4 cup ghee, melted

1/4 c. coconut milk, from a can

2 Tbsp. stevia or monk fruit sweetener

1/4 c. coconut flour

1/4 tsp. sea salt

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 Tbsp. whipped coconut cream

For the pancakes, in a blender combine the we ingredient, except for the whipped coconut cream. IN a small bowl combine the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Add the dry ingredients to the blender and mix until a batter forms. Allow the batter to rest 5 minutes; if it becomes too thick you may add water 1 tablespoon at a time to thin it out.

Heat a griddle to medium heat and spray it with nonstick cooking spray. Divide the batter into 4 large pancakes and cook until edges are set and golden brown, about 2 to 3 minute. Flip and allow to cook another 2 minutes.