The SafeUT app notified authorities of 245 school threats in Utah last year

SALT LAKE CITY — A new report shows the SafeUT app, a crisis line for teens and children to report bullying, threats or other problems, has helped notify authorities about potential school threats.

The report, presented to members of the Utah State Legislature on Wednesday, said that it had received 318 verified tips concerning explosives, guns, weapons and planned school attacks. Of those, 245 were threats against schools.

Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, has sponsored some of the legislation to bolster the SafeUT app. He was pleased with the results.

“Unfortunately we’re hearing too frequently about school shootings around the nation. Utah has been fairly lucky in that respect,” he told FOX 13. “We believe the app plays a key role in upstream notification of when those threats may be real, so steps can be taken to avert those types of tragedies.”

The report said 735,587 students have access to the app. It connects children with resources 24 hours a day and is 100% confidential. Rep. Eliason said many crisis services right now operate in a deficit, and lawmakers are looking for ways to find additional funding.