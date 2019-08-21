Metro Gang Unit officers cleared in fatal October 2018 shooting

Mug shot: Andrey Tkachenko

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has ruled two officers with the Metro Gang Unit were justified in their use of deadly force against a wanted felon last October.

The fatal shooting occurred in Salt Lake City on the night of October 18.

Officers located 23-year-old Andrey Tkachenko near 400 E 300 S, where they chased two vehicles into a nearby alley and became involved in a confrontation.

Tkachenko suffered a gunshot wound during the confrontation and died on the way to the hospital.

The officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol. The West Valley City Police Department conducted an investigation of the incident.

