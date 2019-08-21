Man rescued from Mount Timpanogos trail with help from passing hiker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- A hiker was flown from the Mount Timpanogos trail Tuesday night, and rescuers said he was fortunate to have encountered a good Samaritan.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said a 21-year-old man was hiking when he began experiencing symptoms of dehydration and altitude sickness.

He was on his way back down the trail around 9 p.m. when those symptoms set in. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the man encountered a 74-year-old man hiking in the area, who called 911.

"It's a fortunate situation here all around that they happened to be in the same area at the same time, and that helped to get a better outcome overall," Cannon said.

A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded and lifted the man from the mountain.