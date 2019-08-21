Latter-day Saint Church says Utah man arrested on suspicion of voyeurism was removed from role as high councilor
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement after a man serving as a high councilor in a Utah congregation was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism in Tennessee.
Steven Murdock, 55, was arrested after a woman said he filmed her while she was in a dressing room.
Alondra Alcala said she confronted Murdock and witnessed him trying to delete the photos from his phone. She also said Murdock’s wife tried to convince her to make a “deal” by not calling police.
A church spokesperson issued a statement regarding the case and Murdock’s status within the leadership of his congregation in Holladay:
“This type of behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated from any Church member. This individual had previously served as a bishop (volunteer, unpaid leader) of a local congregation, and then as a high councilor (a volunteer position that helps with the administration of several local congregations). When local leaders learned of the arrest and charges, he was immediately removed from all responsibilities. A person that engages in this type of behavior may have their Church privileges restricted or may face the potential loss of Church membership.”