Latter-day Saint Church says Utah man arrested on suspicion of voyeurism was removed from role as high councilor

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement after a man serving as a high councilor in a Utah congregation was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism in Tennessee.

Steven Murdock, 55, was arrested after a woman said he filmed her while she was in a dressing room.

Alondra Alcala said she confronted Murdock and witnessed him trying to delete the photos from his phone. She also said Murdock’s wife tried to convince her to make a “deal” by not calling police.

A church spokesperson issued a statement regarding the case and Murdock’s status within the leadership of his congregation in Holladay: