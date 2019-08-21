How to sign up for a free sneak showing of a new movie in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garrett Batty, the writer-director behind the popular films Saratov Approach and Freetown is releasing his latest feature-length film 'Out of Liberty' on September 13, 2019.

Batty joined us to talk about the movie, along with one of the actors, Brandon Olive.

'Out of Liberty' tells the story of Liberty, Missouri jailer Samuel Tillery who was tasked with watching Missouris' most wanted as they await their hearing in the winter of 1839. It's an intense jailbreak thriller set in the old west.

Olive plays Joseph Smith in the movie.

You can sign up for a FREE sneak showing by clicking here.

For more information about the movie, please visit: outofliberty.com.