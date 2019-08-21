Funding your Future: Tips for talking to kids about money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A great way to start teaching your children about the importance of money is having open, honest conversations. However, there can be some topics that are a bit tougher to approach than others. Cyprus Credit Union's David Sant gives us some tips for money talks with kids.

Start Early

As soon as your child is able to understand the concept of money, you should start talking about it. A good place to start is earning money for doing simple chores around the house to enforce the idea that their parents work hard to earn money to take care of them. Take them to your financial institution to open a savings account so they can start saving their own money.

Be Honest

You obviously don`t want to overwhelm your kids with any financial issues you may be dealing with, but it`s also a helpful lesson to be transparent. Maybe your child doesn`t understand why their friend gets to go places or gets things that they don`t. Talk about how everyone has different priorities when it comes to their spending choices and this is what your family does.

Giving Back

Introducing your children to the idea of charity and giving back to others is an important lesson. If they consistently see examples of their parents donating their time or money to people in need, the more likely they are to carry these lessons into their teenage and adult years.

Teach Budgeting

When your kids start earning money of their own, it`s time to start teaching them the principles of budgeting. This can be as simple as splitting their money into three separate groups: save, spend and share. Save is money that will go towards their savings account, share is money that can be used to help others and spend is money for them to use how they want.

Make it Fun

Chances are, if you sit your kids down and talk about money and nothing else you will lose their interest pretty quick. If you can make a discussion about money fun and interactive your kids will pay more attention and learn more. Try making a game out of the discussion and provide incentives for your kids to learn.

