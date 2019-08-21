Dan Hemmert announces run for congress

SALT LAKE CITY — Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert has announced a run for congress, seeking to unseat incumbent Congressman Ben McAdams.

“We deserve in Utah to be represented by Utah values,” Hemmert, R-Orem, told FOX 13. “I think it’s important, and I think I could do that.”

Hemmert touted his experience as a business owner and said he would like to address ballooning debt and regulation, if elected. He is joining a crowded field of candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the 2020 election. Others include John Molnar, Kathleen Anderson and Jay McFarland.