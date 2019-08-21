× Brush fire causing northbound Bangerter Hwy. delays

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Northbound traffic on Bangerter Highway is being affected as crews work to put out a brush fire on the side of the road.

The fire is at about 4900 South on the east side of the highway. Traffic was diverted into the median to get around the fire engines on the scene, and at about 2:45 p.m. it appeared the highway was closed further south of the fire and traffic detoured, based on Utah Department of Transportation traffic camera footage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.