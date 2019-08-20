Where you can enjoy free family fun, and adopt a pet (or not)!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Callista Pearson with Salt Lake County Animal Services stopped by to share information about an upcoming event!

She brought puppies Huey and Monty with her (and yes, they are ready to be adopted)!

"Our 5th Annual Petapalooza, pet adoption event, is coming up on August 24 at the Viridian Event Center! Last year we adopted out 130 pets in 7 hours! We will be adopting out cats, dogs, rabbits, reptiles, This year over 16 other shelters and rescues will be participating in the event."

5th Annual Petapalooza

Aug. 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The County Library: Viridian Event Center (8030 S. 1830 W. in West Jordan)

Adoptable Pets! Vendors! Live Music! Food Trucks! AND MORE! brought to you by Bjorn's Brew Coffee!

There will be hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, birds/ducks, rabbits, and reptiles from over a dozen different pet rescues across Utah. Most rescues will be located inside the event center.

Adjacent to the adoption area, Rockin Hotrod Productions will host a classic car show.

There will also be pet psychics, a pet photo booth by Liz Dranow Photography, and other fun things to do with your dog.

Enjoy live music from Nick Passey and more.

Not interested in adopting a pet? Check out the 65+ vendors that will be set-up adjacent to the library at West Jordan Veterans Memorial Park. There will be great things to treat yo'self with for your home and yourself or grab something at the yummy food trucks!

Find out more by visiting adoptutahpets.org.