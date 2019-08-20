USU Athletics announces bag check policy

Photo courtesy @USUFootball via Twitter.

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Aggies fans can expect to see some security changes at the university’s upcoming football and men’s basketball games.

USU’s Athletics Department is implementing a “phased security check,” which includes a bag search.

“Beginning with the Aggies’ football game against Stony Brook on Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m., on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, all bags brought to the venues are subject to search. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and throughout the season, gates will be opened two hours before kickoff,” a news release from USU Athletics said.

Ticketed guests can each bring a 12″ x 12″ x 6″ bag plus a 4.5″ x 6″ purse.

The following items are prohibited:

  • Alcohol
  • Tobacco, Smoking or E-Cigarettes
  • Non-service animals
  • Artificial Noisemakers
  • Fireworks or laser pointers
  • Bicycles, scooters, skateboards
  • Camera lenses greater than 4 inches fully extended
  • Monopods, bipods or tripods
  • Stadium chairs with legs or lawn chairs
  • Coolers, glass, aluminum or metal containers
  • Drones or remote-controlled devices
  • Bags greater than 12x12x6 inches
  • Outside food or drink
  • Personal heaters (Propane)
  • Strollers
  • Umbrellas
  • Weapons

“Items not listed but that are determined by security personnel or venue management to be a risk to the safety or enjoyment of guests will not be allowed into the venue. Factory-sealed, clear plastic water bottles are allowed (less than one liter, one per guest),” the news release said.

The university plans to implement a “clear-bag-only” policy beginning with the 2020-21 season.

