USU Athletics announces bag check policy
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Aggies fans can expect to see some security changes at the university’s upcoming football and men’s basketball games.
USU’s Athletics Department is implementing a “phased security check,” which includes a bag search.
“Beginning with the Aggies’ football game against Stony Brook on Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m., on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, all bags brought to the venues are subject to search. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and throughout the season, gates will be opened two hours before kickoff,” a news release from USU Athletics said.
Ticketed guests can each bring a 12″ x 12″ x 6″ bag plus a 4.5″ x 6″ purse.
The following items are prohibited:
- Alcohol
- Tobacco, Smoking or E-Cigarettes
- Non-service animals
- Artificial Noisemakers
- Fireworks or laser pointers
- Bicycles, scooters, skateboards
- Camera lenses greater than 4 inches fully extended
- Monopods, bipods or tripods
- Stadium chairs with legs or lawn chairs
- Coolers, glass, aluminum or metal containers
- Drones or remote-controlled devices
- Bags greater than 12x12x6 inches
- Outside food or drink
- Personal heaters (Propane)
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
“Items not listed but that are determined by security personnel or venue management to be a risk to the safety or enjoyment of guests will not be allowed into the venue. Factory-sealed, clear plastic water bottles are allowed (less than one liter, one per guest),” the news release said.
The university plans to implement a “clear-bag-only” policy beginning with the 2020-21 season.