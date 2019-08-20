× USU Athletics announces bag check policy

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Aggies fans can expect to see some security changes at the university’s upcoming football and men’s basketball games.

USU’s Athletics Department is implementing a “phased security check,” which includes a bag search.

“Beginning with the Aggies’ football game against Stony Brook on Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m., on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, all bags brought to the venues are subject to search. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and throughout the season, gates will be opened two hours before kickoff,” a news release from USU Athletics said.

Ticketed guests can each bring a 12″ x 12″ x 6″ bag plus a 4.5″ x 6″ purse.

The following items are prohibited:

Alcohol

Tobacco, Smoking or E-Cigarettes

Non-service animals

Artificial Noisemakers

Fireworks or laser pointers

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards

Camera lenses greater than 4 inches fully extended

Monopods, bipods or tripods

Stadium chairs with legs or lawn chairs

Coolers, glass, aluminum or metal containers

Drones or remote-controlled devices

Bags greater than 12x12x6 inches

Outside food or drink

Personal heaters (Propane)

Strollers

Umbrellas

Weapons

“Items not listed but that are determined by security personnel or venue management to be a risk to the safety or enjoyment of guests will not be allowed into the venue. Factory-sealed, clear plastic water bottles are allowed (less than one liter, one per guest),” the news release said.

The university plans to implement a “clear-bag-only” policy beginning with the 2020-21 season.