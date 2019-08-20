This nursing school helps you graduate faster by offering more than 80-percent of classes online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Provo College, sister school to Eagle Gate College, helps fulfill students' needs by offering flexible schedules, small class sizes, and tutoring.

We spoke with Laura Allen of the Nursing Faculty about enrollment, which starts Sept. 3, 2019, and she said there are no prerequisites or waitlist. The school accepts transfer credits, as well.

Laura also said Provo College offers an accelerated program where you can earn your degree in as little as 36 months, and more than 80 percent of the classes can be taken online.

"That allows many current students to successfully work full-time while attending school," she said.

We also spoke with graduates Kristen Warren, who started working at Mountain View hospital in the NICU the month after she graduated and passed her tests. Hillary Carr is another graduate who was able to quickly start her career at Utah Valley hospital.

Eagle Gate's BS in Nursing degree is fully accredited by the Commission of Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), the same accreditation given to Weber State and the University of Utah. The degree will prepare you to sit for the NCLEX-RN licensure exam.

Find out more by visiting provocollegenursing.com.