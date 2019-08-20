× Third human case of West Nile virus reported in Utah for 2019

MOAB, Utah — A person has tested positive for West Nile virus in Moab, making it the third reported case in Utah this year.

The Southeast Utah Health Department reports the person who tested positive is an adult resident of Grand County.

Unlike the case announced Monday by the Salt Lake County Health Department, the person with West Nile virus in Grand County is not suffering from the neuroinvasive form of the disease.

The Southeast Utah Health Department offered the following suggestions for reducing the risk of West Nile virus infection:

Avoid mosquito bites after dark by wearing long, brightly-colored sleeves, long pants and mosquito repellent

Use EPA-registered mosquito repellent with one of the following active ingredients: DEET Piacaridin IR3535 Oil of lemon eucalyptus Para-menthene-diol 2-undecanon

Use door and window screens in your home and a screened tent if sleeping outside

Drain all standing water around your property

Keep roof gutters clear of debris

Keep weeds and grass cut short

“If a person is infected by West Nile virus, the risk of serious disease is low. Most of those affected will have a mild to severe flu-like illness with muscle aches, fever, rash, and headache that usually lasts a few days but can last months,” a news release from Southeast Utah Health Department said. “In rare cases, those infected may get meningitis or encephalitis. Those at greatest risk of serious disease are those with weakened immune systems, diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney disease. The elderly are at the greatest risk for severe complications. The overall death rate is about one for every thousand infected individuals.”