Students wear purple on first day of school to honor Utah teen killed in tragic accident

FARR WEST, Utah -- Students at a middle school in Weber County are marking the first day of school by honoring a classmate killed in a tragic accident.

Ayva Sparrow was killed by falling rocks while on a trip with her family in Glacier National Park last week.

Tuesday her classmates at Wahlquist Junior High are honoring her memory by wearing purple.

Last week the family's neighborhood was bedecked in purple and other shows of support for the Sparrow family.

“How humbling it is to receive the kind of service and love and support that they’ve received throughout this very trying time in their life,” Dan Walker, a family spokesperson said last week.

A fundraising page has been set up for the family here.