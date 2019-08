× Stretch of Redwood Road closed in Salt Lake City due to ‘barricaded subject’

SALT LAKE CITY — Redwood road is closed in both directions Tuesday morning as police respond to a “barricaded subject.”

Salt Lake City Police stated just after 8 a.m. that north and southbound Redwood Road are closed between 500 South and 800 South.

The tweet states the activity is due to a “barricaded subject” but no further details were immediately available.

