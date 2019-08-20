Provo man killed in head-on crash with tanker truck

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah — A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after colliding head-on with a truck in rural Utah County.

The man, who was not yet identified, was driving southbound on Woodland Hills Drive near 11000 South when he drifted into the oncoming lane and collided with a small commercial tanker, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon. He was driving a Ford Focus.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, Cannon said. He lived in Provo and will be identified Wednesday after family members have been notified.

Police have not yet determined what caused the driver to drift into the other lane.