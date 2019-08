WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters in Wasatch County hope someone recognizes the cat they rescued from a pit Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Wasatch Fire, some workers called for the fire department’s help to rescue the kitty.

“It was stuck on the steep side of the pit so we had to go down from the top to rescue it,” the post said.

Contact Wasatch Fire if you think you recognize the animal or know its owner.