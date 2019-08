SALT LAKE CITY — A large grass fire and several “spot fires” are burning along I-80 Tuesday, and the interstate is closed in both directions near 5600 West.

The fires are close to the Wright Bros. Dr. exit, causing limited visibility, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

UDOT said both directions of I-80 are closed at 5600 West, where drivers are being diverted.

Drivers should plan on delays.

Watch FOX 13 for further details as they become available.

Large grass fire: I-80 WN between 5600 W. and 4000 W. Several spot fires along the freeway. Visibility is reduced on I-80 pic.twitter.com/QAu5fLTqjX — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) August 20, 2019